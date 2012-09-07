ENGLISH

GPS tracking for Greece's prisoners

Δημοσίευση 7 Σεπτεμβρίου 2012, 12:44 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Plans to introduce electronic monitoring for prisoners on furlough will come into effect within the next few months, Justice Minister Antonis Roupakiotis told Parliament Thursday.

A parliamentary committee, set up to study the use of GPS ankle bracelets for prisoners, is expected to announce its conclusions “very soon,” the minister said.

The measure -- which has been widely condemned by human rights groups but which is in force in many European countries -- was deemed necessary following several incidents of prisoners violating the terms of furlough.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com