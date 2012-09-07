GPS tracking for Greece's prisoners

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Plans to introduce electronic monitoring for prisoners on furlough will come into effect within the next few months, Justice Minister Antonis Roupakiotis told Parliament Thursday.
A parliamentary committee, set up to study the use of GPS ankle bracelets for prisoners, is expected to announce its conclusions “very soon,” the minister said.
The measure -- which has been widely condemned by human rights groups but which is in force in many European countries -- was deemed necessary following several incidents of prisoners violating the terms of furlough.Πηγή: ekathimerini.com