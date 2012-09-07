Works on metro extension to finish in 2013

Works to extend Line 2 of the Athens metro to Elliniko, south of the capital, will wrap up by next summer, Development Minister Costis Hatzidakis said Thursday during a visit to the construction site.

The project -- which was held back by two years pending a judicial probe into a cash-for-contracts scandal involving Siemens, the signalling system provider -- will add four new stations to the grid. Trains will cover the distance between Syntagma and Elliniko in 14 minutes.

The extensions to Haidari in the west and to Peristeri in the northeast will be completed by next fall, Hatzidakis said.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com