At least 60 die as migrant boat capsizes off Turkish coast

A boat carrying undocumented migrants apparently trying to reach Greece capsized off the coast of western Turkey Thursday, killing at least 60 people.

According to the latest toll, 31 children, including three infants, died in the accident, Tahsin Kurtbeyoglu, governor of Menderes district in Izmir province, said.

Local reports said 46 people were rescued, including two crew members that have been detained.

Most victims were of Palestinian origin, according to Kurtbeyoglu. Earlier reports suggested the victims came from Syria and Iraq.



Πηγή: ekathimerini.com