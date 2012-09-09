Bangladeshi cleaner hospitalized after attack by Myconos DJ

A 42-year-old cleaner from Bangladesh has been flown to Athens from the island of Myconos for hospital treatment after being attacked in a nightclub. According to authorities, the unnamed man was kicked and punched by a 38-year-old Greek man, who worked as a DJ at the club.



It appears the two men were involved in an argument in the nightclub’s toilets, where the 42-year-old was cleaning.



The victim suffered serious head injuries and is being treated in Attiko Hospital. No more information was given about his condition.



The 38-year-old suspect, who was not named either, has been arrested.



