Cafe owner questioned for alleged pandering

The 67-year-old owner of a cafe-bar in the Cretan port of Hania was being questioned by police on Monday for allegedly obliging women to provide sexual services to patrons of his establishment and pocketing the profits.

The suspect was nabbed on Sunday night after an undercover police officer visited the cafe posing as a would-be patron. In addition to charges of pandering, the suspect is also believed to have been withholding value-added tax by not issuing receipts to customers.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com