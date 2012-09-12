Israel considered leasing Greek island for navy training, says report

Israeli Defense Minister Ehud Barak asked his country’s Defense Forces two weeks ago to consider leasing or buying a Greek island to use as a training area for the navy, Haaretz newspaper reported on Wednesday.

The newspaper quoted defense officials as saying the IDF decided not to pursue the project due to doubts about its economic viability.

Neither the General Staff’s planning division nor the navy were enthusiastic about the idea, preferring instead to tighten security cooperation with Greece, according to Haaretz.

Greece’s Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund has reportedly identified 40 uninhabited islands and islets that could be leased for as long as 50 years in order to raise revenues.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com