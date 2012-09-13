Court of Audit faces 20 days of protest over wage cuts

Judges at the Court of Audit in Athens announced on Wednesday that they would stage 20 days of protest later this month in opposition at government plans to slash their wages.

The judges are due to walk off the job at 10.30 a.m. each day from September 17 to October 6.

During this period, no verdicts will be issued and no inspection of public contracts will take place, the judges said.

Judges and prosecutors at all Greek courts had already decided to hold protest action from September 17 to 22, during which court hearings will be suspended.

