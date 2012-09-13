Lawyer resigns from Stamati cas

Viki Stamati's lawyer, Vassilis Heirdaris, announced his resignation from the high-profile case.

In a statement released on Wednesday Heirdaris noted that his resignation followed complete disagreement over his former client's defense strategy.

Stamati, the spouse of ex-Defense Minister Akis Tsochadzopoulos, is in pretrial custody at Korydallos Prison on money laundering charges.

She denies having any knowledge with regard to her husband using funds from kickbacks for arms procurement to purchase a luxury residence on exclusive Dionysiou Areopagitou Street at the foot of the Acropolis in her name.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com