Thessaloniki doctors slam Golden Dawn's 'Greeks only' blood donations

A decision by far-right Golden Dawn party to organize «for Greeks only» blood donations in Thessaloniki has triggered the strong reaction of the city's medical staff. Golden Dawn had organized similar blood bank efforts in Athens.

Both the Federation of Greek Hospital Doctors’ Union and the Federation of Thessaloniki Hospital Doctors are demanding the cancellation of the blood bank initiative and have condemned the notion of racial discrimination with regard to blood donations. The federations are inviting state medical authorities and doctors not to participate in the far-right party's blood bank activities.

Meanwhile, Parliament’s ethics committee on Thursday condemned a string of violent acts committed by Golden Dawn deputies and supporters recently and called for the government to act swiftly in order to prevent similar incidents occurring in the future.

The move came after Golden Dawn MPs and supporters attacked immigrant vendors in Rafina, northeast of Athens and Mesolongi, western Greece.

