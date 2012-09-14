Assailants shoot 18-year-old on Crete

A 18-year-old was in critical condition on Friday after being shot twice by two unknown assailants in Episkopi, in Iraklio, Crete.

According to initial reports, two masked man tried to break into the residence of 63-year-old man when they were noticed by his wife and their 18-year-old son.

The perpetrators subsequently shot the 18-year-old in the head and stomach.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com