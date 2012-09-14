International truck-stealing gang netted in Attica

Ten people were arrested in Attica on Thursday on suspicion of being part of a gang that had been stealing trucks and dismantling them within hours so their parts could be shipped in secret to Ghana and Nigeria.

Police said that one of the suspects is Greek and the others are from Nigeria, Ghana, Egypt and Pakistan.

Authorities had noted a rise in the theft of trucks from various parts of Athens over the last three months.

They also found the remains of trucks in several spots.

It is thought the gang had stolen 10 vehicles in the last two weeks alone.

Officers said the trucks were stolen during the night and dismantled at remote locations.

The parts were then taken to a yard in Aspropyrgos, west of Athens, before being loaded into shipping containers bound for Africa.



