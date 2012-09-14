Residents clash with Roma in Fthiotida

Residents of the small town of Anthili, in Fthiotida prefecture,

on Wednesday night with members of the local Roma community in the town's central square in an apparent dispute over a series of burglaries and thefts in the area that are widely blamed on the Roma.

The scuffles broke out shortly before a scheduled meeting between residents who had wanted to discuss the thefts and a worsening pollution problem which they also reportedly blame on the Roma.

A group of Roma people arrived at the venue and insisted on joining the discussion to express their side of the story. The residents were reportedly unwilling to open up the meeting to them and the members of the two groups started shouting and pushing at each other. The fracas attracted more residents and the scuffles intensified, leading to two cars -- believed to belong to the Roma -- being overturned by angry protesters.

Police dispatched from Lamia managed to control the situation before anyone got hurt.



