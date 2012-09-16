More leads in money trail

An investigation into a complex money-laundering racket centered around former Defense Minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos and implicating several of his relatives and close associates is to be extended to his ex-wife Gudrun Moldenhauer while the financial transactions of their daughter Areti have come under closer scrutiny, Kathimerini understands.

Magistrate Gavriil Mallis and his team are reportedly drawing up charge sheets for another five suspects including Moldenhauer after she was allegedly found to have made deposits into the bank account of an Italian-based company believed to be part of the money-laundering network.

Meanwhile prosecutors are scrutinizing a series of bank loans taken out by Areti Tsochatzopoulou. The loans, worth some 1.3 million euros, appear to have been acquired unusually swiftly with some appearing as mortgages on homes that were already mortgaged. It is thought the ex-minister’s daughter may have taken out the loans in a bid to show her properties had been purchased with legally acquired cash.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com