Teen mugger arrested in Athens

Police in the northwestern Athenian suburb of Ano Liosia on Sunday arrested a 16-year-old boy who is believed to have participated in at least seven muggings over the past few months.

The unnamed teenager was questioned by police in regard to his involvement, along with another three suspected accomplices, in at least seven robberies in the Ano Liosia area over the past three months, where they took money and jewelry from pedestrians after threatening them with bodily harm.

The suspect was to face an Athens prosecutor on Monday to answer to the mugging charges as authorities continued to search for his accomplices.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com