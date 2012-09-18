Merkel underlines desire to keep Greece in euro

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is underlining her desire to keep Greece in the eurozone but isn’t offering Athens any new concessions, insisting that it must carry through the reforms it has pledged. Merkel on Monday dodged questions as to whether Greece might be given more time to implement unpopular cost-cutting plans and structural reforms, pointing to a report from Greece’s international debt inspectors that is expected next month as the basis for decisions.



Merkel says Germany is ready to help Greece and wants it to succeed, but says it’s important that ‘‘these reforms, some of them difficult, be carried through.’’



She says it isn’t helpful to resist measures that need carrying out anyway. [AP]