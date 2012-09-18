Tsochatzopoulos cousin appeals for conditional release

Nikos Zigras, the first cousin and ex-business partner of former Defense Minister Akis Tsochatzopoulos, on Monday made a second appeal to have his detention, pending trial for money laundering, substituted with a conditional release. Apart from testifying that Tsochatzopoulos’s family had been fully aware of kickbacks accepted by the ex-minister and a money-laundering network, Zigras has implicated several more suspects, including a former Cypriot minister.