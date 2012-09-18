No metro, tram or ISAP Thursday as employees walk out

There will be no fixed-track public transport services in the capital on Thursday as staff join a 24-hour strike called by unions for the Athens metro, tram and Kifissia-Piraeus electric railway (ISAP). The unions are protesting fresh cuts to state spending and salaries foreseen in a new austerity package.



They also oppose proposed increases in ticket prices and have called for them to drop to 1 euro, as well as demanding free transport for the unemployed, students and those on low pensions.



Πηγή: e-kathimerini.com