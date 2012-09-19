Union chiefs to lose extra payments

A supplementary state pension that was paid to union chiefs and members of the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) who have served on the organization’s board for 12 years or more is to be scrapped.

The payments of between 200 and 600 euros, which are claimed by a few hundred people, are to stop on November 1, the Labor Ministry said on Tuesday.

The law allowing union presidents and general secretaries to receive the payments was passed in 1937 during the dictatorship of Ioannis Metaxas.

“This decision, demanded by the need to rationalize the social security system, will not only save funds but is also a just and equal decision,” the ministry said.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com