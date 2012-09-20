Greek cabbie jailed over tourist's fatal stabbing

A Greek taxi driver has been convicted of causing deadly bodily injury in the stabbing death of a teenage British vacationer on the resort island of Zakynthos last year.

A court in the western town of Patras on Wednesday dropped murder charges against the 22-year-old man, which would have carried a maximum life sentence.

The taxi driver received an 11-year jail sentence for the fatal stabbing of 18-year-old Robert Sebbage and the injury of three of the Briton's friends, his defense lawyer said.

Constantinos Argyropoulos described the verdict as «fair,» saying his client acted in self-defense and had no intention to kill.

The taxi driver has apologized for the stabbing, saying he lashed out with a pocket knife after being taunted by a group of British youths.

