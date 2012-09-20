ND calls on ex-PM to relinquish seat

New Democracy spokesman Yiannis Michelakis accused former Prime Minister George Papandreou (photo) of “escaping to America,” where he will be hosted as a visiting fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School, and called on him to give up his seat in Parliament.

Michelakis said that Papandreou had confused the title of “visiting professor” with that of “visiting MP” and argued that the difficult circumstances demanded that all lawmakers “are permanently present.”

The Harvard Institute of Politics announced earlier this year that Papandreou would be one of its visiting fellows.

“Visiting fellows traditionally meet with student groups, lead discussion groups on topical issues and their experiences in public and political service, and participate in public policy classes with students and Harvard University faculty,” the school said.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com