Troika talks with Athens to pause for a week

Officials from the so-called troika that oversees international aid programs to Greece will take a “pause” in their talks with the government in Athens, European Commission spokesman Simon O’Connor said on Friday afternoon.

The team of officials from the commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund should return to Greece in about a week, O’Connor told reporters in Brussels.

The pause “is not an indication there are problems” in the bailout talks, he said.

