Samaras and Monti reaffirm support for euro

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and his Italian counterpart Mario Monti met in Rome on Friday and agreed on the «absolute need» to preserve the eurozone.

The pair met on the sidelines of a political conference and a statement from Monti's office said the two leaders reiterated their conviction of «the absolute need to safeguard the integrity of the eurozone, stabilize markets and proceed in the process of European integration."

Monti also lauded Samaras's efforts and «encouraged the Greek government to continue in the same direction--consolidating public finances and enacting all the necessary reforms,"

Monti was later meeting the leaders of Ireland and Spain, while Samaras was due to meet the pope.

