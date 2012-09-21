Suspect stands trial for racist attack in Xanthi

A man is due to stand trial in Xanthi, northeastern Greece, on Friday in connection with an attack on a member of the local Muslim minority.

The victim, a teacher, alleges that he was beaten on Tuesday by suuporters of far-right Chrysi Avgi (Golden Dawn) while he was putting up posters advertising an anti-racism event.

The suspect insists he does not have any links to Golden Dawn.

There have been a number of attacks on Muslims in Thrace over recent weeks.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com