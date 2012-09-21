ENGLISH

Judges demand offices so they don't have to work at home

Δημοσίευση 21 Σεπτεμβρίου 2012, 15:52 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Judges demand offices so they don't have to work at home
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

Protesting judges on Thursday demanded the creation of offices inside court buildings, complaining that they have been obliged to work from home due to a lack of the necessary space and infrastructure at the country’s court complexes.

Protesting judges on Thursday demanded the creation of offices inside court buildings, complaining that they have been obliged to work from home due to a lack of the necessary space and infrastructure at the country’s court complexes.

Judges and magistrates have been staging rolling work stoppages this week in protest at planned cuts to their salaries and pensions.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com