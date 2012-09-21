Officers ordered to stick to 'bodyguard' duties

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
The chief of Greek police on Thursday issued an order forbidding police officers acting as state bodyguards from going beyond the call of duty and act as drivers or provide other services to those they are protecting, Skai reported on Thursday.
The chief of Greek police on Thursday issued an order forbidding police officers acting as state bodyguards from going beyond the call of duty and act as drivers or provide other services to those they are protecting, Skai reported on Thursday.
Officers who disobey the order will be replaced and face disciplinary action.Πηγή: ekathimerini.com