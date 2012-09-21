Attica pharmacists extend no credit action

Pharmacists in Attica are extending their no credit policy to National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) patients until the end of the month. The decision was reached during a general assembly meeting concluded late on Wednesday.

Speaking on Skai radio on Thurday, Health Minister Andreas Lykourentzos called on pharmacists to suspend this type of action, arguing that the ministry will keep its pledges and stick to the payment schedule which has been announced. The pharmacists are demanding money owed to them for medicines sold in July as well as sums owed from prescriptions carried out last year.

Pharmacies in Piraeus, meanwhile, are supplying medicines on credit to EOPYY customers.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com