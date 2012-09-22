Head of Muslim Union labels Samaras Greece's biggest racist

The head of the Muslim Union of Greece, Naim El-Ghandour, has labeled Prime Minister Antonis Samaras as “the biggest racist in Greece.”



El-Ghandour took part in a press conference on Friday with writers, journalists and academics who criticized the film that has prompted violent reactions in the Muslim world but also to emphasize that violence is not a solution.



El-Ghandour also expressed his sadness at the murder of Christopher Stephens, the American ambassador in Libya.



However, it was his comments regarding Samaras and the plight of immigrants in Greece that caught the headlines.



“The prime minister is a racist,” said El-Ghandour. “I live in a country, where the prime minister is a racist. I am basing this on the election campaign he ran, during which he labeled us conquerors.”



Samaras has adopted a tough line against illegal immigration and during the summer election campaign, he referred to migrants as “the tyrants of Greek society”.



El-Ghandour also warned that the harsh treatment of immigrants could backfire.



“It’s very dangerous to have migrants who are hungry, exhausted, without any future,” he told Proto Thema newspaper. “It is like a ticking timebomb. We should not put any more pressure on it.”





Πηγή: Ektathimerini.com