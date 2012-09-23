Golden Dawn sets up in NYC

Neofascist party Golden Dawn has inaugurated a branch in New York to promote its ideas and campaigns as part of a general drive to reach out to Greeks abroad, Kathimerini has learned.





The party’s NYC website calls on diaspora Greeks to donate food, clothing and medicine to the party’s charity drives, which are limited to Greeks only. The first collection of aid from the New York branch has already reached Greece and was recently distributed in Aspropyrgos, western Athens, party officials told Kathimerini. A similar drive took place in Melbourne and Montreal, they said.



“The unholy alliance of the bankers, the media, corrupt politicians and the educational system are vehemently attempting to extinguish all traces of Hellenism -- past, present and future -- through poverty, historical revisionism, media distortions and third world immigration,” the party said on its website. “Golden Dawn is the only party that truly recognizes the problem and has the solution,” it said.



Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com