Athens soup kitchens serve 8,000 people a day

Δημοσίευση 23 Σεπτεμβρίου 2012, 16:37 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Some 8,000 people receive free food from the municipal-run soup kitchens across the capital every day, Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis revealed on Saturday.
Speaking to Skai TV, Kaminis added that the municipality has launched a pilot program for distributing food to the elderly at their homes.

Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com