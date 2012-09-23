Athens soup kitchens serve 8,000 people a day

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Some 8,000 people receive free food from the municipal-run soup kitchens across the capital every day, Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis revealed on Saturday.
Some 8,000 people receive free food from the municipal-run soup kitchens across the capital every day, Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis revealed on Saturday.
Speaking to Skai TV, Kaminis added that the municipality has launched a pilot program for distributing food to the elderly at their homes.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com
Speaking to Skai TV, Kaminis added that the municipality has launched a pilot program for distributing food to the elderly at their homes.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com