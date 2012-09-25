Supreme Court to take over probe into 'corrupt' politicians

Supreme Court prosecutor Yiannis Tentes is due to meet members of the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) on Monday for a briefing on their investigation into some 30 politicians and public officials suspected of corruption.

Over the weekend, Prime Minister Antonis Samaras asked for SDOE to pass on all the information it has to Tentes so he could carry out his own investigation into claims that the politicians had boosted their wealth through illegal means after large sums were allegedly discovered in their bank accounts.

Parliamentary speaker Vangelis Meimarakis, former Public Order Minister Giorgos Voulgarakis and Former Transport Minister Michalis Liapis issued separate statements on Sunday denying newspaper reports that they are under investigation.

All three New Democracy politicians said they would launch legal proceedings on Monday to clear their names.

A total of seven politicians who held ministerial positions are among the public figures that the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) is investigating for alleged corruption, Kathimerini understands.

Sources told Kathimerini that seven of those being investigated have served in previous governments: four with PASOK and three with New Democracy.

One of the seven is still an MP for the conservative party and has served as a minister in several posts in the past. The other two politicians from New Democracy no longer have seats in Parliament.

None of the members of PASOK being investigated are serving politicians.

A parliamentary committee is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss SDOE’s investigation and whether the House should also launch its own probe.



Πηγή: ekathimerini.com