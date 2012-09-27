Greece needs sacrifices, help to stay in the euro, Fabius says

Greece requires a mix of deficit cuts and help from other euro zone members to remain a member of the single currency, French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said Thursday in an interview with Charlie Rose on PBS.

“Provided that they make sacrifices and that we give them some help,” Fabius said when asked if Greece would remain a euro member. “But the answer is ‘Yes.‘ We need the integrity of the euro zone.’’

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com