Afghan nationals arrested over kidnappings

Police forces arrested four Afghan nationals in Kavala, northern Greece, in connection with an abduction and detention of two Pakistani men. Another three suspects were being saught by police.

The suspects had allegedly kept the two Pakistanis in a farmhouse in the area of Eleftheroupoli and had demanded 10,000 euros in ransom money from the victims' families.

The ransom money was never delivered and the suspects eventually released the two Pakistanis who had sustained serious injuries during their captivity.

