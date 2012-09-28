List of politicians being investigated for corruption made public

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to make an official statement on a brewing political scandal after a list containing the names of more than 30 politicians that were investigated for corruption by the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) was leaked.
The list, which includes the name of 11 former ministers, 10 former deputy ministers and 12 former or current MPs, has been passed to prosecutors, who are preparing to investigate allegations ranging from tax evasion to gaining wealth from illegal activities.
The allegations against each of the politicians on the list have not been made public.
The list, which has been published on the Internet, contains the names of:
Nikolas Tagaras – New Democracy MP for Corinthia
Panos Kammenos – Leader of Independent Greeks
Elpida Tsouri – former PASOK MP and deputy minister
Yiannis Kourakis – former PASOK MP and deputy minister, Mayor of Iraklio
Yiannis Anthopoulos – former deputy minister, PASOK
Tasos Mantelis – former minister, PASOK
Yiannos Papantoniou – former minister, PASOK
Yiannis Sbokos – former MP, PASOK
Nikitas Kaklamanis – New Democracy MP, former Athens Mayor
Aris Spilitiopoulos – New Democracy MP, former minister
Apostolos Fotiadis – former deputy minister, PASOK
Giorgos Voulgarakis – former minister, New Democracy
Fevronia Patrianakou, former New Democracy MP
Nikos Konstantopoulos –former leader of Synaspismos
Eliza Vozemberg – New Democracy MP
Panayiotis Fasoulas – former PASOK MP, ex-Mayor of Piraeus
Akis Tsochatzopoulos – former minister, PASOK
Fotis Arvanitis – former PASOK MP
Dimitris Apostolakis – former deputy minister, PASOK
Evangelos Meimarakis – parliamentary speaker, former minister
Michalis Liapis – former minister, New Democracy
Christos Verelis – former minister, PASOK
Kostas Liaskas – former minister, PASOK
Giorgos Orfanos – former minister, New Democracy
Spilios Spiliotopoulos – former minister, New Democracy
Petros Mantouvalos – former New Democracy MP
Athanasios Nakos – New Democracy MP
Alexandros Voulgaris – former New Democracy MP
Marina Hrysoveloni – Independent Greeks MP
Leonidas Tzanis – former deputy minister, PASOK
Antonis Bezas – former deputy minister, New Democracy
Michalis Halkidis – former New Democracy MP
Michalis Karchimakis – former PASOK MP
The name of parliamentary speaker Evangelos Meimarakis had leaked last week in a press report, prompting an angry reaction from the conservative politician.
In an attempt to prove that allegations of money laundering are unfounded, Meimarakis published his source of wealth (pothen esches) declarations dating back to 1989, when he was first elected to Parliament. His last declaration, in 2010, shows savings of 290,000 euros.
The claims against Meimarakis are being investigated by the Supreme Court.
Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos and former Education Minister Aris Spiliotopoulos, whose names appear on the list of supposed suspects, both issued statements saying they have nothing to hide.