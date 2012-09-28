List of politicians being investigated for corruption made public

Prime Minister Antonis Samaras is expected to make an official statement on a brewing political scandal after a list containing the names of more than 30 politicians that were investigated for corruption by the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) was leaked.

The list, which includes the name of 11 former ministers, 10 former deputy ministers and 12 former or current MPs, has been passed to prosecutors, who are preparing to investigate allegations ranging from tax evasion to gaining wealth from illegal activities.

The allegations against each of the politicians on the list have not been made public.

The list, which has been published on the Internet, contains the names of:

Nikolas Tagaras – New Democracy MP for Corinthia

Panos Kammenos – Leader of Independent Greeks

Elpida Tsouri – former PASOK MP and deputy minister

Yiannis Kourakis – former PASOK MP and deputy minister, Mayor of Iraklio

Yiannis Anthopoulos – former deputy minister, PASOK

Tasos Mantelis – former minister, PASOK

Yiannos Papantoniou – former minister, PASOK

Yiannis Sbokos – former MP, PASOK

Nikitas Kaklamanis – New Democracy MP, former Athens Mayor

Aris Spilitiopoulos – New Democracy MP, former minister

Apostolos Fotiadis – former deputy minister, PASOK

Giorgos Voulgarakis – former minister, New Democracy

Fevronia Patrianakou, former New Democracy MP

Nikos Konstantopoulos –former leader of Synaspismos

Eliza Vozemberg – New Democracy MP

Panayiotis Fasoulas – former PASOK MP, ex-Mayor of Piraeus

Akis Tsochatzopoulos – former minister, PASOK

Fotis Arvanitis – former PASOK MP

Dimitris Apostolakis – former deputy minister, PASOK

Evangelos Meimarakis – parliamentary speaker, former minister

Michalis Liapis – former minister, New Democracy

Christos Verelis – former minister, PASOK

Kostas Liaskas – former minister, PASOK

Giorgos Orfanos – former minister, New Democracy

Spilios Spiliotopoulos – former minister, New Democracy

Petros Mantouvalos – former New Democracy MP

Athanasios Nakos – New Democracy MP

Alexandros Voulgaris – former New Democracy MP

Marina Hrysoveloni – Independent Greeks MP

Leonidas Tzanis – former deputy minister, PASOK

Antonis Bezas – former deputy minister, New Democracy

Michalis Halkidis – former New Democracy MP

Michalis Karchimakis – former PASOK MP

The name of parliamentary speaker Evangelos Meimarakis had leaked last week in a press report, prompting an angry reaction from the conservative politician.

In an attempt to prove that allegations of money laundering are unfounded, Meimarakis published his source of wealth (pothen esches) declarations dating back to 1989, when he was first elected to Parliament. His last declaration, in 2010, shows savings of 290,000 euros.

The claims against Meimarakis are being investigated by the Supreme Court.

Independent Greeks leader Panos Kammenos and former Education Minister Aris Spiliotopoulos, whose names appear on the list of supposed suspects, both issued statements saying they have nothing to hide.