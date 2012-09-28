Two security funds to join EOPYY

Two more social security funds are to become part of the troubled National Organization for Healthcare Provision (EOPYY) it was decided on Thursday during a meeting of government ministers and representatives of the organizations.

ETAA, a fund for lawyers, engineers and notaries, and TAYPKO, mostly for bank employees, are the two funds joining EOPYY.

During the meeting, Finance Minister Yannis Stournaras heard that the fund might need an extra 2 billion euros of funding to meet its commitments this year.

At the same time, private sector service providers who work with EOPYY said that between October 8 and 12, they would refuse to treat patients insured with the fund on credit.

The suppliers, including doctors, private clinics and rehabilitation centers, said they would demand 100 percent payment from EOPYY patients, who would then have to claim the money from the fund.

