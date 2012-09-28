Man arrested for Cyprus shooting

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Athens in connection with the Mafia-style killing of five people in Aghia Napa on Cyprus in June, police said on Thursday.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday after Nicosia issued a European arrest warrant. Cypriot authorities believe the 27-year-old spoke on the telephone with one of the two suspected gunmen before and after the shootings.

Three Cypriots and two Romanians, the bodyguards of a Cyprus businessman, were killed in the attack.

