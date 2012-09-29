ENGLISH

Power cuts expected as PPC workers go on strike

Δημοσίευση 29 Σεπτεμβρίου 2012, 13:41 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Power cuts expected as PPC workers go on strike
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp

Workers at the Public Power Corporation (PPC), the country’s main electricity provider, said Friday that they would launch 48-hour rolling strikes as early as Monday to protest a new austerity package being demanded by the country’s foreign creditors.

Workers at the Public Power Corporation (PPC), the country’s main electricity provider, said Friday that they would launch 48-hour rolling strikes as early as Monday to protest a new austerity package being demanded by the country’s foreign creditors.

 

A walkout by PPC workers is likely to cause widespread power cuts.

 

Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com