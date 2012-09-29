Power cuts expected as PPC workers go on strike

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Workers at the Public Power Corporation (PPC), the country’s main electricity provider, said Friday that they would launch 48-hour rolling strikes as early as Monday to protest a new austerity package being demanded by the country’s foreign creditors.
A walkout by PPC workers is likely to cause widespread power cuts.
Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com