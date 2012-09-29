Ministry confirms heating oil subsidies and benefits

The Finance Ministry confirmed on Friday that the special consumption tax on heating oil will rise from October to 80 percent of the rate applied on diesel, and that it will provide a subsidy of 180 to 900 euros to heating oil buyers depending on their incomes and place of residence.

The ministry’s announcement added that a special benefit will also be given to special groups such as families without any employed members, to be paid through the local authorities.

Deputy Finance Minister Giorgos Mavraganis has ordered the preparation of the system that will handle the electronic applications of the heating oil consumers entitled to the subsidies or the benefit. Those needing help filling in their electronic applications will be assisted, the ministry said.

Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com