Metro, electric railway and tram workers threaten rolling 48-hour strikes

Workers on the Athens metro, electric railway and tram are threatening to start rolling 48-hour strikes in opposition to the latest austerity package being negotiated by the Greek government and the troika.

The unions representing workers on these three modes of public transport met on Monday and called on the Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) to organize protests against the measures.

However, the unions added that they were prepared to go it alone with rolling 48-hour strikes once the measures are officially announced.



