Trolley work stoppage, Emporiki strike, motorcycle protest rallies

Staff operating electric trolleys in Athens are participating in a six-hour work stoppage on Wednesday. Services will be halted from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. while employees to participate in their union’s general assembly.

Also on Wednesday, Emporiki Bank staff members are holding a 24-hour strike to protest plans for the lender’s acquisition by Alpha Bank. Emporiki is a subsidiary of France’s Credit Agricole.

Meanwhile, the Panhellenic Federation of Workers Associations of the Local Government (POE OTA) is organizing a series of motorcycle protest rallies in a number of cities around the country.

Taking part in the industrial action which is expected to commence at noon, are doctors and municipal employees.

In Attica, the protest rally will take off from Karaiskaki Square in central Athens.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com