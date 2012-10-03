Urban guerrillas given stiff jail sentences for bombings

An appeals court in Athens on Tuesday handed long prison sentences to four people accused of being members of the Conspiracy of the Cells of Fire urban guerrilla group, which carried out a series of bloodless bomb attacks in 2009 and 2010.

Brothers Giorgos and Michalis Nikolopoulos and Damiano Bolano were each given 25 years in jail.

They were found guilty of taking part in the creation of explosive devices and being accomplices to bombings at the office of former minister Louka Katseli, the home of former minister Panayiotis Hinofotis and the Macedonia-Thrace Ministry.

Christos Tsakalos received a prison term of seven years.

None of the four was in court to hear the sentences as they refused to recognize the process.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com