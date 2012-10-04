Kifissia polluters to face fines of up to 9,000 euros

The Municipality of Kifissia in northern Athens is launching a campaign aimed at stopping shop owners from dumping trash next to garbage dumpsters, rather than inside them, on sidewalks or in parks, by imposing heavy fines on offenders.

Henceforth, municipal police officers will have the right to check the contents of trash bags and impose fines ranging from 200 euros-- if the trash has been deposited next to an empty dumpster -- to 9,000 euros if the garbage is deemed to be toxic or a public health risk.

Πηγή: ekathimerini. com