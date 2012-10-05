Scuffle leaves one dead in Komotini

Police in Komotini, northeastern Greece, were seeking seven people in connection to a violent scuffle which led to the death of a 29-year-old man late on Thursday.

According to reports the incident involved members of two families in the town’s Alan Kogiou neighborhood.

The scuffle resulted in the exchange of fire which eventually led to the fatal injury of the 29-year-old and to another four people sustaining light injuries.

