Fthiotida priests say 'no' to double ceremonies

Greek orthodox clerics in the prefecture of Fthiotida, central Greece, will not conduct double ceremonies for couples wishing to get married and christen their children on the same day.

The decision, which will come into effect in the new year, was reached by the clerics synod.

Fthiotida Bishop Nikolaos hailed the synod's decision and noted that the ongoing financial crisis should not be used as a pretext by couples.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com