Four tax arrests made

The head of a textile company in Thessaloniki has been arrested for debts of 3.2 million euros to the state. The 75-year-old faced a prosecutor in Kilkis on Saturday.

A 52-year-old woman who owns an interior design company was arrested in Orestiada, northern Greece, for owing 2.6 million euros in taxes.

In Athens, a 37-year-old consultant for a tire company was arrested over debts to the state of 139,000 euros and a 73-year-old man who owns a company that organizes exhibitions was caught for debts of 107,000 euros.

Πηγή: Ekathimerini.com