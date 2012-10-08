Power workers, union chief to face prosecutor over sit-in

Eighteen Public Power Corporation workers, including the head of the GENOP union Nikos Fotopoulos, are to face a prosecutor on Monday following a sit-in protest at the company’s billing center a day earlier.

"You've turned our life into hell and the country into a protectorate,» the union said in a statement on Sunday announcing the occupation of the facility.

Fotopoulos claimed that PPC had doctored the electricity bills of large firms so they pay lower property tax.

Since last year, an emergency property tax has been levied through bills and is calculated based on the size of homes and businesses.

The protest was broken up after a prosecutor and riot police were called to the PPC building in the northeastern Athens suburb of Holargos.

