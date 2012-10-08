Golden Dawn spokesman's brother arrested after pointing gun at diner, report says

The brother of Golden Dawn spokesman Ilias Kasidiaris has been arrested after pointing a loaded gun at a fellow diner in a restaurant in Thessaloniki, according to reports.

To Vima newspaper says the incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, when the suspect, an officer in the army’s special forces unit, took objection to someone at a nearby table.

An objection ensued and Kasidiaris allegedly pointed his gun at the fellow customer.

The incident is being investigated by the military prosecutor.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com