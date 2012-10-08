Democratic Left votes in favor of supporting austerity package

Democratic Left, the junior partner in Greece’s governing coalition, has voted overwhelmingly in favour of supporting the austerity package being negotiated by the government and the troika.

The leftist party’s central committee met over the weekend to debate the latest spending cuts and tax hikes, which three of its 17 MPs have said they will oppose in Parliament.

In a ballot held on Sunday, 80 of the party’s 110 central committee members voted in favor of supporting the latest measures, while 21 voted to oppose the package.

Iraklio MP Yiannis Micheloyiannakis, one of the three lawmakers opposing the package, submitted a motion calling for a protest outside the German embassy in Athens when German Chancellor Angela Merkel visits on Tuesday.

His proposal received no votes of support.

