Electricity union chief detained over property tax protest

The head of the Public Power Corporation’s main worker’s union, GENOP, and five of his colleagues were detained late on Sunday after a sit-in protest at the company’s billing center.

GENOP chief Nikos Fotopoulos claimed that PPC had doctored the electricity bills of large firms so they pay lower property tax. Since last year, an emergency property tax has been levied through bills and is calculated based on the size of homes and businesses.

The protest was broken up after a prosecutor and riot police were called to the PPC building in the northeastern Athens suburb of Holargos.

Fotopoulos vowed to continue the protest and said he would be briefing the media about the issue on Monday.

