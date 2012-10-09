Two injured from stray bullet during metro robbery

Two people were injured on Monday during a robbery at the Syngrou-Fix metro station in Athens.

The incident took place as two thieves held up a Western Union office inside the station, police said.



As the thieves tried to make off with some 3,000 euros in cash, one of them fired into the air to scare off bystanders but the bullet hit a 70-year-old man and a Bangladeshi migrant, police said.



Police arrested one of the robbers after he was hit by a car near the exit.



The two victims were receiving first aid at Evangelismos hospital.





Ekathimerini.com

