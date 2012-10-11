Unions call walkout for October 18 to protest austerity

The country’s two main labor unions on Tuesday called a 24-hour general strike for October 18 to protest the enforcement of an austerity package currently being negotiated between government and troika officials.

The strike has been called to coincide with the first day of a European Union summit next week at which Greece hopes to present a finalized package of 13.5 billion euros in austerity measures in order to clinch a 31.5-billion-euro rescue loan.

Two days before the strike, on October 16, unionists are scheduled to meet with President Karolos Papoulias.

Πηγή: ekathimerini.com